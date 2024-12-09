Unlocking Rs 1 lakh crore unclaimed bank deposit coffer

MUMBAI: The Lok Sabha last week passed a slew of amendments to the banking laws, by bringing in as many as 19 amendments to the existing pieces of legislation governing the banking system, including that of the RBI Act. But of the 19 changes introduced, just two of them go a long way in the real service of the common man —those dealing with the inoperative accounts and the unclaimed deposits in banks which together add up to more than a R1 lakh crore, and those governing the nomination facilities at banks.

A day before the bill was passed, the RBI issued a circular to the heads of all banks, mandating them to have a system in place which will be monitored by the board apart from conducting periodic review of the progress of refunds. While the bill does not detail the operative part of the changes except saying that the unclaimed deposits and those stuck in inoperative bank accounts and also those money lost in unclaimed dividends and other financial instruments such as shares will be moved to the investor education and protection fund under the corporate affairs ministry.

The bill also allows a bank account-holder to simultaneously make four nominees so that successors of an account holder are not locked out of the money or someone with a fixed deposit is able to access the fund once the account holder is no more. An account holder can opt for either simultaneous nomination or percentage of shares or can go in for successive nomination wherein nominees inherit in a predefined order. The operative details will come when the amendments get the presidential consent and then notified section by section by the corporate affairs ministry. Meanwhile, the RBI circular lays out the process for banks to inform the account holders automatically of the inoperative nature of their accounts or unclaimed deposits via SMS or email.