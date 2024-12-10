Governor Das’ parting shot: RBI-Govt ties strongest in last six years

MUMBAI: Balancing inflation and economic growth will remain one of the key tasks for the Reserve Bank of India, said the outgoing Governor Shaktikanta Das during his final press conference at the central bank's headquarters in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Das, the 25th Governor of RBI, who demitted the office after a six-year term, has underlined the need for restoring the inflation-growth balance as the most important engagement for his successor Sanjay Malhotra, to whom he will pass on the baton on Wednesday.

Underlining the strong coordination between the RBI and the government during his governorship—something that was highly frayed during the governorships of his two immediate predecessors, Das claimed, “the coordination between RBI and finance ministry during the last six years was at its best.”

“There was wide-ranging consultative approach during his six-year tenure, which he had outlined at the start of his term. And that the perspectives of the finance ministry and the RBI can differ at times, but during the past six years all such issues were resolved through internal discussions and coordination,” Das said.

It can be noted that the government brought in the seasoned bureaucrat Das as a measure to correct the deep imbalances and discords that marked the tenors of Raghuram Rajan and Urjit Patel, who both were career economists of global repute. They publicly differed on a host of issues including on the question of RBI autonomy, public calls from government on interest rates and taking out RBI surpluses and a portion of the forex reserves to bridge the fiscal gaps of the government.

Listing out other challenges for his successor, Das said the new governor will also have to navigate the changing world order, effectively deal with cyber threats, and focus on harnessing new technologies. He also expressed optimism that the new governor will carry forward the many initiatives that the RBI began under his watch such as the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) and unified lending interface (ULI) which are being piloted now and will soon be rolled out nationally, besides promoting financial inclusion.