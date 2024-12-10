Sebi extends optional T+0 settlement cycle to top 500 stocks

MUMBAI: The markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board (Sebi) has enhanced the scope of optional T+0 rolling settlement cycle in equity cash markets to the top 500 stocks and said stock brokers can charge differential brokerage for T+0 and T+1 settlement cycles, within regulatory limit.

In a circular issued on Tuesday, Sebi said the optional T+0 settlement cycle shall be made available to the top 500 scrips in terms of market cap as of December 31, 2024.

It also said all brokers are allowed to participate in the optional T+0 settlement cycle and are free to charge differential brokerages for T+0 and T+1 settlement cycles but within the regulatory limit.

From October 2, 2024, the top 25 stocks are eligible for the T+o settlement. The T+0 settlement cycle refers to a mechanism wherein the shares are credited in the investor’s account on the day of the trade itself. In a sell transaction, the money will be credited to the account of the investors on the same day. Earlier it used to come on the third day, which was reduced to one-day last year. The circular also allowed a mechanism for block deal window in T+0 settlement cycle.

"A mechanism for block deal window shall be put in place by the stock exchanges under the optional T+0 settlement cycle and it shall be available only for the morning session during 8:45 am to 9 am in addition to the existing block deal windows of 8:45 am to 9 am and 2:05 pm to 2:20 pm for T+1 settlement cycle. The trades in the optional T+0 block window session will be settled on T+0 settlement cycle," Sebi said.

The regulator further said to ensure smooth implementation, the market infrastructure institutions or MIIs shall publish the operational guidelines, including mechanism for trading, clearing and settlement, risk management etc, and frequently asked questions along with the list of eligible scrips and list of qualified brokers for the optional T+0 settlement cycle and disseminate the same on their respective websites.