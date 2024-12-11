Govt & industry should collaborate to manage debt at national and local levels: Nirmala Sitharaman

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday highlighted the need for governments and the industry to work together to manage debt at both national and local levels. This is to ensure that future generations are not burdened with unsustainable debt.

The minister, while speaking at the second edition of the Global Economic Policy Forum jointly organised by the Finance Ministry and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), explained that while governments borrow to build assets, it should not fall upon the next generation to figure out how to service that debt.

She stressed that responsible economies cannot be sustained by excessive borrowings that burden future generations with the pain and liabilities they will have to face.

"After all, these debts will be passed on through taxation, which will generate the resources needed to repay the borrowed amounts,” she added.