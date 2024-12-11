Govt & industry should collaborate to manage debt at national and local levels: Nirmala Sitharaman

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday highlighted the need for governments and the industry to work together to manage debt at both national and local levels. This is to ensure that future generations are not burdened with unsustainable debt.
The minister, while speaking at the second edition of the Global Economic Policy Forum jointly organised by the Finance Ministry and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), explained that while governments borrow to build assets, it should not fall upon the next generation to figure out how to service that debt.
She stressed that responsible economies cannot be sustained by excessive borrowings that burden future generations with the pain and liabilities they will have to face.
"After all, these debts will be passed on through taxation, which will generate the resources needed to repay the borrowed amounts,” she added.
“It is important for us to manage our debt. Covid brought us to a situation where whether you like it or not, you had to borrow. But we are super conscious about the fact that we cannot burden our forthcoming generations with debt that is not sustainable," she said.
While speaking on inflation, the minister described it as a major global challenge that is contagious. She stated that the primary cause of inflation is disruptions.
“War should be avoided as they are the main cause of supply chain disruptions. Inflation is globally a big challenge. The primary cause of inflation is war. It is Incumbent upon industry, government and policymakers to tirelessly try for normalcy”, Sitharaman added.
She also emphasized that agriculture will require significantly more innovation, and it must be applied in a way that directly improves farmers' livelihoods.
The issue of water management, she said, must become a priority for the next decade. Sitharaman further stated that the agriculture stack will be India's next major innovation, building on the success of recent digital public infrastructure initiatives.