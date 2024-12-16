Three IPOs to raise over Rs 2,200 cr from December 19

MUMBAI: DAM Capital Advisors, Concord Enviro Systems and Transrail Lighting have announced the price bands for their respective initial share sales beginning December 19, cumulatively looking to collect over Rs 2,211 crore. As many as six issues are opening for subscription next week.

While DAM Capital is the first pure-play investment banker to go public and is raising Rs 840 crore in an offer for sale, Concord Enviro Systems is raising Rs 500 crore and the EPC player Transrail Lighting is looking to mop up Rs 839 crore from the issue.

The Concord issue consists of Rs 175 crore of fresh issue and the rest in OFS by existing promoters and the only external investor AF Holdings. It has fixed the price band for the issue and a price band for the issue at Rs 665–701 and the issue will open on December 19, the company told reporters here Monday.

The EPC player Transrail has fixed the price band at Rs 410-432 for its Rs 839-crore IPO that is opening on December 19. The IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 400 crore and an offer for sale of 1.01 crore shares by a promoter Ajanma Holdings, Rs over 439 crore. Ajanma holds an 83.22 per cent stake in the Mumbai-based company.

DAM Capital Monday fixed the price band for its Rs 840 crore issue at Rs 269-283 and the issue is opening on December 19. The issue consists of only offers for sale by existing investors and promoters including Multiples Alternate Asset Management, Narotam Satyanarayan Sekhsaria, RBL Bank, Easyaccess Financial Services and the promoter Dharmesh Anil Mehta.

Dharmesh Mehta, the managing director of DAM Capital said Monday that the IPO is aimed more at about attracting talent than money as the business is purely driven by talent, and talent comes when you have the right Esops policy in place and that going ahead, the management will be looking to build global partnerships for their M&A strategy.