‘Wadia illegally sold 8.69% Tata Sons stake’

MUMBAI: A public interest litigation has alleged that Bombay Dyeing group chairman Nuslli Wadia has misappropriated 8.69% stake that FE Dinshaw Ltd owned in Tata Sons since the 1920s, and transferred the shares to the Shapoorji Pallonji group in the 1970s soon after he was made the administrator of the Indian trust, which owned the stake in FE Dinshaw Ltd.

Though the petition could not calculate the actual value of the share transaction, given that the Tata group is worth over $150 billion today, the value involved could be around $14 billion or R1.2 lakh crore. Dinshaw Trust, which was established by Edulji Dinshaw, the son of the senior Dinshaw, willed all its assets to two New York-based American charities.

The Indian assets of the trust included the 8.69% holding it had in Tata Sons, and over 1,000 acres of land around Malad in the northwestern suburb of the megapolis. Wadia claimed ownership over all these assets following an agreement on 1 August 2003.

The petition also alleges that the agreement is fraudulent since Bachoobai Woronzow, one of the three children of FE Dinshaw, a leading Parsi industrialist of the times, was fatally ill in a New York hospital on that day. She died on 12 August 2003. The trust was registered in New York because after the senior Dinshaw passed away in 1940, the two of his three surviving children—the son Edulji, and the daughter Bachoo–settled down in New York in the mid-1940s. Dinshaw Trust was founded by Edulji, and held a majority stake in FE Dinshaw Ltd, the company founded by his father.

The 8.69% shares of Tata Sons were held by FE Dinshaw Ltd, the company which acquired equity in Tata Sons following non-repayment of a R2 crore loan to the Tatas in the 1920s. The petition further contends that it is for the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) to ascertain how the stake of Dinshaw Trust in FE Dinshaw was passed on to the Mistrys by Wadia and for what consideration. FE Dinshaw Ltd was renamed as Cyrus Investment in 2008, and is now the main investment arm of the Shapoorji Pallonji group, which began as a construction contractor with most of the orders coming in from FE Dinshaw.

The petition further alleges that Wadia has forged three key documents to transfer the assets of the Dinshaw Trust to himself. The Economic Offenses Wing of the Mumbai Police, which is investigating the matter under the supervision of the Bombay High Court, has found prima facie evidence of forgery. The PIL is filed by Pankaj Phadnis, the founder of the city-based public policy think-tank Abhinav Bharat Congress. In addition to misappropriation of shares of Tata Sons, the petition also alleges fraudulent appropriation of about 3 crore sq ft saleable area which is being developed by the Raheja group on the Dinshaw Trust land.