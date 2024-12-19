‘Full-scale tariff war with US will shave 0.3% off India's GDP next fiscal’

MUMBAI: The incoming US president Donald Trump’s tariff war warnings, if implemented at the threatened level, will shave 0.3 percent off our GDP next fiscal but will have no impact if the import duty hikes are partial, says a leading domestic brokerage.

Trump has been criticising New Delhi’s tariff regime for long, pointing to 100 percent tariffs on certain American goods, but he had spared Indian goods when he first issued a warning to its key trading partners — Canada, Mexico and China whom he warned of a 25 percent flat hike in all imports and and additional 10 percent on Chinese items over the 40 percent now.

However, on December 17, Trump added India to the list of countries that he wanted to strike, accusing it of imposing high tariffs and warning that he would impose reciprocal taxes on Indian products. Earlier he was referring to India as a “very big trade abuser.”

“The word reciprocal is important because if somebody charges us, India, for example, 100 percent, do we charge them nothing for the same? They send in a bicycle, we send them a bicycle, and they charge us 100 or 200 percent. If they want to charge us, that’s fine, but we’re going to charge them the same thing,” he said on Tuesday.

The US remains India’s largest trade partner with bilateral trade reaching nearly $120 billion in FY24, slightly surpassing trade with China.