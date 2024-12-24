Honda-Nissan to be third largest carmaker

NEW DELHI: Japanese auto giants Honda and Nissan have announced plans to merge operations, creating the world’s third-largest automaker by sales, trailing only Toyota and Volkswagen.

The two stated on Monday that they had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore the integration of their businesses. Nissan’s alliance partner, Mitsubishi Motors, has agreed to participate in the discussions.

In India, where both Honda and Nissan have a major presence, the alliance is likely to have an impact. Nissan is already part of an existing alliance with French automaker Renault, making this collaboration even more significant for the global and Indian carmakers.