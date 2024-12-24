Sebi suspends Bharat Global trading after stock rally 10,000 per cent in one year

MUMBAI: The market regulator Sebi has ordered the suspension of trading in Bharat Global Developers’ stocks, which have surged more than 10,000 per cent in the past year.

The decision came after it was discovered that the company had falsely claimed to have secured large orders from marquee corporates like Reliance, Tata Group, UPL, and McCain India Agro. The company’s shares are valued at over Rs 12,000 crore.

In an interim order, the regulator has also debarred 17 others, including the MD, CEO, and directors, from buying, selling, or dealing in the securities market until further orders.

The compliance officer has also been restrained from associating with any listed company. Sebi said it will soon launch a detailed investigation, which it plans to complete during the current financial year.

The Sebi crackdown came after it was found that the company was manipulating its stock prices through accounting frauds and fake disclosures. This underlines the dark side of the stock market boom that has seen equity benchmarks treble since the pandemic, as small investors, dazzled by impressive returns, are entering the market like there is no tomorrow.

In a late Monday evening order, the regulator suspended trading in Bharat Global, accusing it of making false claims about winning large orders from corporates such as Reliance Industries, Tata Group, UPL, and McCain India Agro.

Shares of the Gujarat-headquartered company have surged over 10,000 per cent in the past 12 months, rising from just Rs 16.14 in November 2023 to Rs 1,703 in November 2024. This surge followed its announcements about entering fancied sectors like defence, aerospace, and agro-technology, coupled with a series of false disclosures to stock exchanges about “high-value orders” from marquee corporates.

The order came barely a week after Sebi tightened rules related to the listing of SMEs. Prior to that, it had cancelled the SME share sale of Noida-based Trafiksol Technologies after a probe revealed a key vendor of the company to be a shell entity. Its IPO was oversubscribed by over 340 times.