Rupee continues to decline for third consecutive session, hits low of 85.26

Yet in terms of the real effective exchange rate (REER) at over 108.14 in November, or its value relative to multiple foreign currencies after adjusting for inflation, it is still at record high as its pair currencies have lost much more than the rupee.

Since slipping below 84 in mid-October, the rupee has been falling gradually amid growth slowdown, massive foreign outflows (over $12 billion in a month), worries over US president-elect Donald Trump’s trade policies and a hawkish Federal Reserve.

However, persistent interventions from the Reserve Bank have kept the rupee’s decline in check. According to RBI, it has sold more than $47 billion in October alone to defend the rupee.

According to the RBI bulletin for December, the Reserve Bank net sold $9.28 billion in the spot forex market in October while the net outstanding forward sale stood at $49.18 billion compared to the net sale of $14.58 billion in September.

The central bank said it purchased $27.5 billion and sold $36.78 billion during October. As against this the central bank has bought a net of $9.64 billion in the spot market in September. It can be noted that October was the most volatile month for the rupee which began with foreign funds starting a selling spree of domestic equities and then Donald Trump winning the US presidential polls only added to the pain for the currency.