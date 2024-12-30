How your behaviour affects investments

Behavioural science can tell you the future of your wealth. As you welcome the New Year, you must focus on your investment beliefs, preferences and social interaction tendencies. They affect your decision-making ability. For example, a study of investors in the United States cited in the latest National Stock Exchange bulletin highlights neuroticism as a trait affecting investment decisions.

Your emotions determine the course of your actions. Negative emotions can gather pace almost immediately after you suffer losses. That could be a factor in the bad timing of entering the market. However, you may keep hanging on to those negative emotions longer than required.

Stockbrokers often mention a dark space which most investors dive into if they suffer losses more than twice. There are more than 10 crore investor accounts in India. However, most actively traded are a fraction (close to 15% or 1.5 crore).

The concentration of traders is mainly in the Western parts of India if you regularly follow the data published on investor trends. Mutual Fund investors are primarily in large cities like Mumbai and Delhi more than in the hinterland. The fear of loss keeps most people from being active in the stock market.