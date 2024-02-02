Markets rebound in early trade; Sensex jumps over 800 points

MUMBAI: Benchmark equity indices bounced back sharply in early trade on Friday tracking a rally in global markets along with buying in Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 846.64 points to 72,491.94 in early trade. The Nifty climbed 256.55 points to 21,954.

Among the Sensex firms, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Power Grid, Infosys, NTPC, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services and UltraTech Cement were the major gainers.

Axis Bank emerged as the only laggard.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong were trading in the positive territory while Shanghai quoted in the red.