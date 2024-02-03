In our third term, India will become world’s 3rd-largest economy: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Confident of winning the upcoming General Election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said in the third term of BJP-led central government, India will become the world’s third-largest economy.

“India is on the move and is moving fast. Today’s India is moving forward to make ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047…This is the start of golden period for the Indian mobility sector. Today, India’s economy is growing at a brisk pace. In our third term, India’s economy is sure to become the third largest in the world,” said the PM at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024.

According to IMF data, India is currently placed at the fifth spot with the size of its economy pegged at over $3.7 trillion. The United States sits at the (around $27 trillion) and is followed by China (around $17.7 trillion), Germany ($4.4 trillion) and Japan ($4.2 trillion).