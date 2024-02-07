MPC meet preview: Focus on liquidity management

NEW DELHI: Even as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is gearing up for its monetary policy meet on Thursday, all eyes are on the central bank’s stance and strategies concerning liquidity management.

Recent insights from financial giants Nomura and IDFC First Bank shed light on the evolving dynamics within the RBI’s approach. Nomura highlights the RBI’s view of fiscal policy as a complement to monetary policy, emphasising the importance of fiscal consolidation in mitigating inflation risks, quality of consolidation and less market borrowing. The bank anticipates the RBI maintaining the repo rate on February 8, while addressing tight frictional liquidity and contemplating the removal of the tightening bias in policy guidance.

Nomura’s outlook even suggests the possibility of a 100 basis points rate cut, starting as early as June.

On the other hand, IDFC First Bank also underscored the significance of the RBI’s focus on liquidity management, noting the recent tightening of liquidity conditions. The bank observes a shift in the RBI’s approach towards maintaining overnight rates, indicating a move away from keeping rates near the Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) rate towards a range between MSF and the repo rate. This shift is supported by an improved outlook on inflation, marked by a moderation in core inflation and easing food inflation trends in January.

Despite the developments, IDFC First Bank cautions against premature changes in stance due to inflation hovering above the 4% target. The bank expects RBI to uphold the status quo on policy rates and stance during the upcoming policy announcement, with the rate cut cycle commencing from June or August onwards.