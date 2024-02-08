RBI projects FY 25 GDP at 7 per cent

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), on Thursday projected real GDP growth for 2024-25 at 7.0 per cent with Q1 at 7.2 per cent; Q2 at 6.8 per cent; Q3 at 7.0 per cent; and Q4 at 6.9 per cent.

On inflation front, the apex bank projected it to be at 5.4 per cent for the current year (2023-24) with Q4 at 5.0 per cent.

"Assuming a normal monsoon next year, CPI inflation for 2024- 25 is projected at 4.5 per cent with Q1 at 5.0 per cent; Q2 at 4.0 per cent; Q3 at 4.6 per cent; and Q4 at 4.7 per cent," it said.

Adverse weather events remain the primary risk with implications for the rabi crop. Increasing geopolitical tensions are leading to supply chain disruptions and price volatility in key commodities, particularly crude oil, it stated.

According to RBI, the investment cycle is picking up pace, supported by continuous government capital expenditure, rising capacity utilization, increased funding flowing into the commercial sector, and policy backing from initiatives like the production linked incentive (PLI). Additionally, private corporate investment is showing signs of recovery.

"Our survey suggests that investment intentions of private corporates remain upbeat and both services and infrastructure firms are optimistic about overall business conditions," RBI said.

Meanwhile, on global growth, the RBI said it is expected to remain steady in 2024 with heterogeneity across regions. Though global trade momentum remains weak, it is exhibiting signs of recovery and is likely to grow faster in 20242. Inflation has softened considerably and is expected to moderate further in 2024.

Amid ongoing challenges, the RBI said that the high level of public debt is causing significant worries about macroeconomic stability in several countries, including some advanced economies. Projections indicate that the global public debt to GDP ratio will likely hit 100 percent by the end of this decade. Notably, public debt levels in advanced economies surpass those in emerging market economies. Managing debt sustainability under conditions of high interest rates and low global growth poses new potential sources of stress.