Markets trade firm on buying in Reliance, TCS

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark indices rebounded in early trade on Friday amid buying in Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services and ICICI Bank along with largely firm Asian markets.

After a flat beginning, the 30-share BSE Sensex further climbed 122.61 points to 71,551.04 in early trade.

The Nifty went up by 45.45 points to 21,763.40.

Among the Sensex firms, Reliance Industries, Wipro, State Bank of India, Tata Consultancy Services, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and Tech Mahindra were the major gainers.

Bharti Airtel, Maruti, Mahindra & Mahindra, Infosys, HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the laggards.