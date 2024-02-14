More than 500 hospitals certified as 'Eat Right Campus' by FSSAI

NEW DELHI: Food safety regulator, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Wednesday said more than 500 hospitals across the country have been certified as ‘Eat Right Campus'.

The initiative focuses on creating safe, healthy and sustainable food environments within various institutions and workplaces, including hospitals as part of FSSAI's Eat Right India movement.

Among these certified hospitals and medical colleges, about 100 are government hospitals, FSSAI said in a statement.