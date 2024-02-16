Jan exports hit 3-month high at $36.92 bn, up 3.2%

NEW DELHI: The country’s exports hit a three-month high at $36.92 billion, a 3.12% rise, in January, with the trade deficit narrowing to a nine-month low of $17.49 billion, the commerce ministry data showed.

Following two consecutive months of negative growth, imports rose by nearly 3% to $54.41 billion in January. “Despite the Red Sea crisis, recession in economies of advanced countries, and falling commodity prices, India has recorded positive growth in merchandise exports in January,” Commerce secretary Sunil Barthwal said while briefing the media.

Barthwal expressed initial concerns about potential export declines stemming from the Red Sea crisis. However, he mentioned that export growth was sustained, partly due to collaborative efforts led by the commerce department and other ministries to assist exporters in maneuvering through the challenging circumstances.