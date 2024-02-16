Sensex surges over 300 points in early trade

MUMBAI: Continuing with the positive momentum, Sensex surged more than 300 points in early trade on Friday while Nifty gained over 80 points as encouraging global cues boosted investor sentiments.

The 30-share Sensex climbed 306.34 points or 0.43 per cent to 72,356.72 points and the broader 50-share Nifty rose 81.05 or 0.37 per cent to 21,991.80 points.

As many as 22 Sensex constituents were trading in the green, with Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Motors jumping more than 2 per cent.

In the Nifty pack, 40 scrips gained in early trade.

Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities, said, share indices in the Asia-Pacific region were trading in positive, boosted by overnight gains on Wall Street as US retail sales data declined more than expected in January, giving some relief to investors after hotter-than-expected inflation print.