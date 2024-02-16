Vedanta promoter sells stake worth Rs 1,737 cr amid GQG investment rumours

NEW DELHI: Amid speculations that US-based boutique investment firm GQG Partners is in talks to buy a $1 billion stake in debt-laden Vedanta, Finsider International Co, a promoter company of Vedanta, sold a 1.76% stake for nearly Rs 1,737.2 crore via an open market transaction on Thursday.

However, it was not immediately known to whom the shares were sold. Earlier exchanged data showed that about 3% equity of the mining company worth Rs 2,600 crore changed hands on Thursday.

Finsider, which held a 4.4% stake in the mining company, sold 6.55 crore shares at Rs 265.14 apiece, BSE data showed. This is a 5.2% discount to Vedanta Ltd’s closing price on Wednesday. The stock closed 4.2% lower at Rs 267.95 on Thursday.

UK-based Vedanta Resources held a 63.72% stake in Vedanta Ltd through its six subsidiaries as of December 31, 2023, showed BSE data. The stake sale by Vedanta comes at a time when the Anil Agarwal-led company is taking big measures to trim down its debt which has ballooned to alarming levels in recent years.