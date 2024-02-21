Byju Raveendra reaches out to shareholders ahead of crucial EGM

CHENNAI: Amid mounting losses and turmoil, Byju Raveendran, Founder and Chief Executive of the Ed-tech firm, has issued a letter promising board restructuring and an external committee to oversee deployment of funds.

The move comes as a group of shareholders have called for an extraordinary general meeting of the company this week to oust Byju and his family members from the company's director board.

He also said the company's rights issue is fully subscribed. A rights issue is a way for a company to raise funds by issuing shares to existing shareholders in proportion with their current shareholding.

The company said the USD 200 million raise will give the company the capital to meet current liabilities and support growth. This rights issue will help preserve and build greater value for all shareholders, he said in a letter.

"I understand that participating in this rights issue may seem like a Hobson’s choice. However, this is the only viable option in front of us today to prevent permanent value erosion," he said, adding this is the right choice.

He defended the issue of rights issue stating as the 'most equitable way of raising capital without needing to ascribe a valuation'. This is a well-established element of corporate capital raises, he said.

The ownership of the company does not change pre and post a rights issue, the letter said, dismissing valuation and stressing value preservation.