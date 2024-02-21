Nokia appoints Tarun Chhabra country manager

NEW DELHI: Finnish telecom gear maker on Tuesday announced the appointment of Tarun Chhabra as Country Manager for Nokia in India. Chhabra will be replacing Sanjay Malik who is to retire on March 31.

The firm, in a statement, said Chhabra will continue in his role of head of mobile networks market India in addition to assuming India country manager responsibilities.

“India is such an important market for Nokia and I believe that, in this new role, I will be able to help our customers to benefit from Nokia’s leading technology across our portfolio, at a time when technology is playing vital role than ever before in the lives of organisations,firms, individuals and societies,” said Chhabra.

He holds a master’s degree (MBA) from Faculty of Management Studies, Delhi University and a BTech in electronics and communication. He has three decades of diverse leadership experience in sales, pre-sales, business development and operations in leading companies including Nokia, Siemens and Motorola, as well as some start-ups. He will be taking on a newly defined role for Nokia, one that has been created as part of a new way of working and operational model announced in October 2023.