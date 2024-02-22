Global debts climb to $313 trillion in 2013; China, India show rise in debts

The amount of global debt climbed to a record high of $313 trillion last year, an increase of more than $15 trillion when compared to 2022, according to a report by the Institute of International Finance (IIF) on Wednesday.

"Over $15 trillion was added to the global debt mountain last year, bringing the total to a new record high of $313 trillion," said the report. "The global debt-to-GDP ratio declined for a third consecutive year, largely driven by mature markets," a report quoting IIF said.

Total debt stood around $210 trillion almost a decade ago, according to IIF.

Around 55% of total debt came from developed markets, such as the US, France, and Germany; while China, India and Brazil also showed a rise in debt among developing nations, Anadolu Agency said.

Total debt of developed countries climbed to $208.3 trillion last year, and the combined debt of developing countries rose to $104.6 trillion.