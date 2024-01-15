Heavyweights’ Q3FY24 results to guide markets

NEW DELHI: In a data-packed week filled with global developments, the third quarter (Q3FY24) earnings of the heavyweights of Dalal Street will have a major say in the local equity market movement this week.

Besides the earnings, the market will keenly track geopolitical development in the Arab world which has pushed oil prices, US bond yields, action in the primary market and macro-economic data such as wholesale inflation and balance of trade.

After the Information & Technology (IT) stocks pushed BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty to record levels, all eyes now will be on the earnings of Reliance Industries Ltd, HDFC Bank, Asian Paints, HUL, UltraTech Cements and ICICI Bank.

While India’s largest company by market capitalisation, Reliance Industries Ltd, will announce its Q3 results on Friday, the largest private sector lender HDFC Bank has informed to release its Q3 numbers on Tuesday.