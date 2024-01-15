Heavyweights’ Q3FY24 results to guide markets

NEW DELHI: In a data-packed week filled with global developments, the third quarter (Q3FY24) earnings of the heavyweights of Dalal Street will have a major say in the local equity market movement this week.
Besides the earnings, the market will keenly track geopolitical development in the Arab world which has pushed oil prices, US bond yields, action in the primary market and macro-economic data such as wholesale inflation and balance of trade.
After the Information & Technology (IT) stocks pushed BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty to record levels, all eyes now will be on the earnings of Reliance Industries Ltd, HDFC Bank, Asian Paints, HUL, UltraTech Cements and ICICI Bank.
While India’s largest company by market capitalisation, Reliance Industries Ltd, will announce its Q3 results on Friday, the largest private sector lender HDFC Bank has informed to release its Q3 numbers on Tuesday.
“The Earning season begins reporting their Dec quarter results which may determine the market trajectory going forward. It is expected that the Nifty50 companies see good Q3FY24 earnings for yet another quarter as the macro factor improves in India,” said Arvinder Singh Nanda, Senior Vice President of Master Capital Services.
Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, also said that in the near term, investors’ trade positions will be more inclined towards the upcoming result season and the overall forecast for earnings growth remains optimistic, projecting double-digit growth figures.
Nifty50 and Sensex- logged over 1% gain on Friday following strong gains in IT heavyweights Infosys and TCS post-Q3 show.
Nifty and Sensex both made a fresh all-time high at 21928.25 and 72720.96 respectively before settling the week at 21894.55 & 72568.45.
Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart said that looking ahead, the upcoming week promises to be eventful, with a special live trading session scheduled for Saturday.
“Pre-budget expectations are also likely to influence sector- and stock-specific movements, adding to the market’s dynamic environment. As the market gears up for the budget, institutional flows will play a crucial role in determining its direction.”
“On the global front, macroeconomic data from the USA and China, along with movements in the dollar index, US bond yields, and crude oil prices, will be closely monitored. Geopolitical tensions worldwide continue to be a source of uncertainty, demanding the market’s vigilant attention,” added Meena.
The primary market will also be abuzz with 5 new IPOs in the mainboard segment and 5 listings.
Among the important ones, Medi Assist Healthcare IPO will open for subscription on Monday and EPACK Durable IPO will open on Friday.