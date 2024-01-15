Why financial services sector remains hot in 2024

According to the global bank’s estimate, the current number of such people in India is around 63 million. These people have an annual income of $10,000 annually. That category of people is the spenders of consumer durables and leisure. They also actively use financial services for savings and investing. That helps banks, non-banking finance companies, mutual funds, stockbrokers and insurance companies.

Banks and non-banking finance companies led to a sharp surge in retail credit. In two years to September 2023, retail lending by NBFCs grew at 25.2%. The report added that unsecured loans account for nearly a quarter of the total retail loans and about a tenth of the total bank credit. The recent action by the RBI to slow down the growth in unsecured credit caused ripples in the BFSI sector.

However, prospects for economic growth, corporate profit growth and credit growth are more robust in the years ahead. Large global multilateral institutions like the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank Group and the UN are pinning their hope on India as an essential driver of global growth.The banking sector must play a significant role in the years ahead to sustain robust economic growth.

The government is looking to spend aggressively on infrastructure. That should continue no matter the result of the general election of 2024. Banks play a crucial role in making the necessary funding to those involved in infrastructure projects. The RBI recently published the Financial Stability Report. It does not flag any risks despite a sharp surge in consumer loans. Stress tests on banks and non-banking finance companies suggest that capital adequacy is sufficient to handle any major financial crisis.

The rapid digitisation adds a further layer of opportunity for those otherwise unbanked. Last-mile connectivity was a significant problem for banks due to the lack of will to expand the retail customer base. It traditionally meant setting up physical branches across cities. That presents an opportunity for companies in the other financial services segments like mutual funds, insurance and stockbroking.

What you can do

You need to understand the implication of the rapid growth in affluence on financial services. A conversation with a professional advisor will go a long way. You can create a portfolio of stocks that generate revenue by selling their services to affluent consumers. You can also choose exchange-traded funds or MFs to take an exposure. Work with your financial advisor to determine the correct asset allocation.

Rajas Kelkar

(The author is editor-in-chief at www.moneyminute.in)