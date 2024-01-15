Wipro shares jump nearly 14 pc post-Q3 earnings; mcap climbs Rs 18,168 crore

Wipro's consolidated revenue from operations fell 4.4 per cent to Rs 22,205.1 crore during the December quarter, as against Rs 23,229 crore a year ago.

This is the fourth straight quarter when Wipro recorded decline in its IT services revenue. Wipro said it expects de-growth or almost flat growth in revenue in the next quarter, thereby indicating a lower growth for the company for the fiscal on a year-on-year basis.

Wipro said it expects de-growth or almost flat growth in revenue in the next quarter, thereby indicating a lower growth for the company for the fiscal on a year-on-year basis.