Central bank proposes tighter deposit rules for housing finance cos

NEW DELHI: The RBI has proposed tightening of norms governing deposit-taking housing finance companies (HFCs).

In a draft circular on review of regulatory framework released on Monday, the banking regulator has proposed increasing the liquid asset equirements, reducing the ceiling on the quantum of deposits they can raise as well as reducing the maturity of deposits.

As per the draft regulatory framework, HFCs must maintain liquid assets, which is 15% of the total deposits from the earlier requirement of 13%.

The regulator proposes reducing ceiling on the quantum of public deposits held by deposit-taking HFCs, which comply with all prudential norms and minimum investment grade credit rating, to 1.5 times from the existing 3% of the net owned fund.

If HFCs hold deposits in excess of the revised limit, then they will not accept fresh public deposits or renew existing deposits till the quantum of public deposits is below the revised limit. However, the existing excess deposits will be allowed to run off till maturity.

To be eligible for accepting public deposits, housing finance companies are required to obtain minimum investment grade credit rating at least once a year. In case their credit rating is below minimum investment grade, such HFCs are not allowed to renew existing deposits or accept fresh deposits till they obtain an investment grade credit rating.

The RBI has also reduced the maximum maturity period for deposits raised by HFCs from 10 years to 5 years. The minimum period of maturity for such deposits continues to be 12 months.