KABIL-Argentina pact to explore lithium blocks

NEW DELHI: State-owned KABIL (Khanij Bidesh India Ltd) on Monday signed an agreement with Argentina to explore and develop its lithium blocks.

KABIL; formed in August 2019 to identify, acquire, develop and process strategic minerals overseas for use in India; is the first Indian company to explore lithium and mining projects in a foreign country. With this Agreement, KABIL has obtained exploration and exclusivity rights for 5 blocks to evaluate, prospect and explore and subsequent to discovery of lithium exploitation rights for commercial production.