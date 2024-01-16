Business

KABIL-Argentina pact to explore lithium blocks

State-owned KABIL (Khanij Bidesh India Ltd) on Monday signed an agreement with Argentina to explore and develop its lithium blocks.
Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines.
Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines.
KABIL; formed in August 2019 to identify, acquire, develop and process strategic minerals overseas for use in India; is the first Indian company to explore lithium and mining projects in a foreign country. With this Agreement, KABIL has obtained exploration and exclusivity rights for 5 blocks to evaluate, prospect and explore and subsequent to discovery of lithium exploitation rights for commercial production.

