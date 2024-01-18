Reserve Bank governor sees 7% growth in FY25

NEW DELHI: Sticking his neck out, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday said the country’s GDP growth will be 7% in the next financial year (FY25).

Das’ bold prediction comes at a time when most analysts expect India’s GDP growth to slow down in FY25. As per the government’s first advanced estimate for FY24, India’s GDP is likely to grow at 7.3%.

The World Bank has predicted India to grow at 6.4%, Fitch Ratings has estimated a 6.5% growth and IMF has pegged the Indian growth at 6.3% in FY25.

While speaking at a luncheon session at the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Das said that the strong thrust by the government on capital expenditure coupled with signs of pick up in private investment and healthy aggregate demand conditions, are expected to lift the real GDP growth to 7% in FY25. “With this, India would see a 7%+ growth rate for four consecutive years,” he said

Das credited India’s emergence as the beacon of growth to decisive and timely monetary policy actions of the RBI, coupled with the government’s structural reforms in the areas of taxation, banking, ease of doing business, and the push given to physical & digital infrastructure over the last few years.