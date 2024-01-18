Reserve Bank governor sees 7% growth in FY25

NEW DELHI: Sticking his neck out, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday said the country’s GDP growth will be 7% in the next financial year (FY25).
Das’ bold prediction comes at a time when most analysts expect India’s GDP growth to slow down in FY25. As per the government’s first advanced estimate for FY24, India’s GDP is likely to grow at 7.3%.
The World Bank has predicted India to grow at 6.4%, Fitch Ratings has estimated a 6.5% growth and IMF has pegged the Indian growth at 6.3% in FY25.
While speaking at a luncheon session at the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Das said that the strong thrust by the government on capital expenditure coupled with signs of pick up in private investment and healthy aggregate demand conditions, are expected to lift the real GDP growth to 7% in FY25. “With this, India would see a 7%+ growth rate for four consecutive years,” he said
Das credited India’s emergence as the beacon of growth to decisive and timely monetary policy actions of the RBI, coupled with the government’s structural reforms in the areas of taxation, banking, ease of doing business, and the push given to physical & digital infrastructure over the last few years.
The RBI governor also predicted a much benign average inflation of 4.5% in FY25. He expressed his confidence that the future monetary policy actions of the Central Bank will steer the economy towards the 4% inflation target on a durable basis. He said that the sharp moderation seen in core inflation (ex-food & fuel) in the recent months has shown the efficacy of the monetary tightening measures of the RBI and liquidity rebalancing measures. The RBI governor specially mentioned India’s success in creating a robust Fintech and payment ecosystem. He said that the FinTech ecosystem in India has tremendously improved the delivery of financial services by making them faster, cheaper, efficient and more accessible.
India is currently the world’s third largest FinTech ecosystem in terms of the number of FinTech entities operating in India, he said adding that the adoption rate of FinTech in India is 87%, which is well above the global average of 67%.
He also highlighted the Central Bank’s role in mitigating the systemic risks threatening the financial institutions.
“Domestic macroeconomic and systemic risks in India have declined and the improving balance sheets of financial institutions, together with prudent policies of the regulators, have strengthened the resilience of the financial system,” he said during his address.
