Stock market to remain open today

NEW DELHI: Indian stock exchanges – NSE and BSE -- will remain open full day on Saturday. The exchanges will instead remain shut on Monday on the occasion of ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony set to take place in Ayodhya on Monday, January 22.

However, money market will remain closed on January 22 (Monday), as the Maharashtra government has announced holiday on that day.

The state government has declared the day as a public holiday. RBI said in a circular on Friday, there will be no transactions and settlements in government securities (primary and secondary), foreign exchange, money markets and rupee rate derivatives on that day. RBI modified its earlier circular wherein it had said trading in money markets will open at 2.30 pm instead of 9 am on January 22. It said the three-day variable rate repo auction conducted on Friday with date of reversal on January 22 will now be reversed on January 23.