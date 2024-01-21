Kotak Mahindra Bank net profit increases 6.75% to Rs 4,265 crore

NEW DELHI :Kotak Mahindra Bank on Saturday registered a 6.75% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,264.78 crore for the quarter ending December.

On a standalone basis, the private sector lender’s post-tax profit jumped to Rs 3,005.01 crore from Rs 2,791.88 crore in the year-ago period. It was lower than Rs 3,190.97 crore in the preceding September quarter.

It posted about 16% rise in net interest income to Rs 6,554 crore on the back of a 19% growth in advances, while net interest margins was down from last year’s 5.47% to 5.22%, same as the preceding September quarter.

Other income of the bank jumped to Rs 2,297 crore from Rs 1,948 crore in the year-ago period. The bank notched up a deposit growth of over 18%. The share of the low-cost current and savings account deposits declined to over 47%, as more customers chase the higher-yielding term deposits in the high interest rates regime. In an investor presentation, it flagged deposits as a “challenge”. The credit-deposit ratio has increased to 88% and bank said they will try to reduce the same. The overall provisions jumped to Rs 579.14 crore for the reporting quarter from the Rs 148.83 crore in the year-ago period, which seemed to have impacted profit growth.

It said the money set aside during the reporting quarter includes Rs 190.13 crore towards investments in Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) following the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) guidelines.

The bank’s CFO Jaimin Bhatt said the bank has more exposure to the AIF category but has made provisions only against the categories where required.