Hero MotoCorp to build assembly facility in Nepal

NEW DELHI: Eyeing to grow its presence in foreign markets, Hero MotoCorp, the country’s largest two-wheeler player, on Monday, announced appointing CG Motors as its distributor in Nepal and setting up a greenfield assembling facility in the neighbouring country.

The facility will be able to assemble 75,000 units a year. The unit will begin operations in March 2024.

“In the near future, we plan to further strengthen our operations across the country (Nepal) and introduce a slew of new products that will excite the market. We are confident of expanding our presence in the market with our new partner and look forward to solidifying this collaboration,” said Sanjay Bhan, Head – Global Business, Hero MotoCorp.

While Hero remains the market leader in the domestic market, its export numbers lag behind Bajaj Auto or TVS Motor.