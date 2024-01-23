Senior-level changes: udaan CFO steps down

BENGALURU: Business-to-business (B2B) ecommerce platform udaan CFO Aditya Pande has quit the firm, and this is the third top exit in the recent months.

During his tenure, Aditya played a pivotal role in shaping udaan’s financial strategy marked by strategic financial decision-making, implementation of financial systems and successful fundraising, the company said in a statement.

In September last year, udaan’s chief business officer (CBO) Vivek Gupta and CTO Gaurav Bhalotia quit the firm after the platform merged its essentials business with the discretionary business.