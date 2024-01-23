Senior-level changes: udaan CFO steps down

BENGALURU: Business-to-business (B2B) ecommerce platform udaan CFO Aditya Pande has quit the firm, and this is the third top exit in the recent months.
During his tenure, Aditya played a pivotal role in shaping udaan’s financial strategy marked by strategic financial decision-making, implementation of financial systems and successful fundraising, the company said in a statement.
In September last year, udaan’s chief business officer (CBO) Vivek Gupta and CTO Gaurav Bhalotia quit the firm after the platform merged its essentials business with the discretionary business.
udaan also announced senior level organisational changes on Monday with an aim to drive profitable growth. Kiran Thadimarri, Group Finance Controller, will be elevated to be a part of the Executive Management Team with additional responsibility of handling Treasury operations, Corporate Finance and Corporate Audit, in addition to his existing responsibility of Financial Controller. In his enhanced role, Kiran will report to the CEO. Vishnu Menon, head-corporate strategy & IR, will take on the additional responsibility of business finance. He will continue to report to the CEO. Vishnu has been associated with udaan for the past four years.
“Kiran and Vishnu will work towards further strengthening financial and governance practices at udaan with the objective of enabling the company to achieve operational profitability and public market readiness in the next 12-18 months,” the firm added in a statement.