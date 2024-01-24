Axis Bank reports 5% rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 6,491 crore

CHENNAI: Axis Bank on Tuesday reported a 4.91% jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 6,491.66 crore, dragged down by higher operating expenses.

The lender’s standalone net profit for the October-December period grew less than 4% at Rs 6,071 crore. Core net interest income jumped 9% to Rs 18,087 crore, while non-interest income was up 22% to Rs 5,555 crore. Total assets jumped 14%, while the net interest margin narrowed to 4.01% from 4.26% in the year-ago period, and 4.11% in the preceding quarter. Overall operating expenses increased 32% to Rs 8,946 crore during the quarter, driven largely by non-staff spends, and the bank management said these are investments being done for the future.

The bank’s credit-to-deposit ratio went up to a high 92% during the quarter, despite an overall deposit growth of 18% Cost of deposits will continue to grow, he said, adding that there will be a spill-over of the hikes into the first quarter of the next fiscal. Overall provisions stood at Rs 1,028.34 crore as against Rs 1,437.73 crore in the year-ago period.