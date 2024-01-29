Byju's valuation crashes 99% as embattled company seeks fresh funds

BENGALURU: Edtech firm Byju's will raise $200 million by way of a rights issue to all its equity shareholders and this will value the company between $220 million and $230 million, which is almost a 99% decline from its previous valuation of $22 billion.
The board of Think and Learn Private Limited (TLPL) on Monday launched the fundraising and the proposed rights issuance that aims to fund the ongoing capital expenditure and support general corporate purposes.
Byju's has been struggling to raise funds for many months now, and this comes at a time when the company's foreign lenders have filed an insolvency petition against the firm.
The rights issue enables existing shareholders to participate in it. In the last 18 months alone, the edtech firm's founders have invested over $1.1 billion.
In a note addressed to shareholders, the founders expressed the challenges the company has faced in recent months and their unflinching belief in the mission of the edtech firm.
They emphasised the company's resolve and the tough decisions made in the best interest of the company. Over the last many months, strategic measures have been taken to optimise costs and become a lean organisation focused on execution, they said, stressing the importance of raising capital to create a glidepath for strong shareholder value and prevent further value impairment. The letter acknowledged the shareholders' integral role in the company's journey and proposed this rights issue to offer existing shareholders an equal opportunity to participate in the capital raise.
Commenting on the development, Byju Raveendran, founder of Byju's said, "This rights issue is about those who care the most about Byju's stepping up as we continue to turn the company around. Along with being a founder, I am also the largest investor in the company. The funds raised will be exclusively utilised to clear immediate liabilities and meet operational requirements, while maintaining the current rights of our valued shareholders."
He also added that the company is now less than a quarter away from achieving operational profitability. This rights issue demonstrates the company's proactive approach to securing the necessary capital for growth and ensuring a promising future for all stakeholders, he added.