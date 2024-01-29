Byju's valuation crashes 99% as embattled company seeks fresh funds

BENGALURU: Edtech firm Byju's will raise $200 million by way of a rights issue to all its equity shareholders and this will value the company between $220 million and $230 million, which is almost a 99% decline from its previous valuation of $22 billion.

The board of Think and Learn Private Limited (TLPL) on Monday launched the fundraising and the proposed rights issuance that aims to fund the ongoing capital expenditure and support general corporate purposes.

Byju's has been struggling to raise funds for many months now, and this comes at a time when the company's foreign lenders have filed an insolvency petition against the firm.

The rights issue enables existing shareholders to participate in it. In the last 18 months alone, the edtech firm's founders have invested over $1.1 billion.

In a note addressed to shareholders, the founders expressed the challenges the company has faced in recent months and their unflinching belief in the mission of the edtech firm.