Want to see MSMEs compete not just for public, but also private sector orders: DoT Secy

NEW DELHI: Noting that small, innovative companies are building some "excellent" products, Telecom Secretary Neeraj Mittal said he wished to see MSMEs vie and compete not only for public sector tenders but also mark their presence in private sector orders.

Mittal, the top bureaucrat at the Telecom Department, further said the government is "looking to improve" the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme and sought the views and inputs from Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) for the new, better scheme.

The telecom component ecosystem must develop in India, he said observing "it is not good enough to bring sub-systems and assemble them here and bring efficiencies in the low-value addition part".