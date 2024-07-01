Only Rs 7,581 crore of 2000 notes are with public now: RBI

The Reserve Bank of India on Monday said the outstanding amount of the 2000 rupee banknotes, which were withdrawn from circulation in May 2023, has declined to Rs 7,581 crore as of June 28.

The total value of the 2000 banknotes in circulation was Rs 3.56 trillion on May 19, 2023, when they were withdrawn from circulation.

The 2000 banknotes were introduced in November 2016, following the demonetisation of the then-prevailing 1000 and 500 rupee banknotes. The 2000 banknotes continue to be legal tender, the RBI said.

"The outstanding amount of these notes has declined to Rs 7,581 crore at the close of business hours on June 28, 2024. Thus, 97.87 per cent of the 2000 banknotes in circulation as on May 19, 2023, has been returned,” the central bank said in a statement.

The last statement on the outstanding amount with the public was published on June 3, 2024, when it stood at Rs 7,755 crore as of May 31, 2024, or 97.82 per cent of the total as of May 19, 2023.

The facility for deposit and/or exchange of these banknotes was available at all bank branches in the country till October 7, 2023. The facility for the exchange of these banknotes was made available at the 19 issue offices of the Reserve Bank since May 19, 2023.

From October 9, 2023, RBI issue offices are also accepting these notes from individuals and entities for deposit into their bank accounts.

Further, members of the public can also be sending these banknotes through India Post from any post office within the country to any of the RBI issue offices for credit to their bank accounts.

The 19 RBI offices depositing/exchanging the 2000 banknotes are in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna and Thiruvananthapuram.