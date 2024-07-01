RBI appoints Charulatha Kar and Arnab Chowdhury as new Executive Directors

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank Monday announced the elevation of Charulatha Kar and Arnab Chowdhury, who are currently chief general managers, as the new executive directors.

While Chowdhury’s new role is effective from June 3, Kar’s is from July 1, the central bank said in two separate public statements.

Before the elevation, Chowdhury was a chief general manager in-charge in the department of supervision, while Kar was designated at a similar level as the in-charge of the human resource management department.

As an executive director, Kar will look after the Department of Communication, HR department, and the right to information (first appellate authority). She is a post-graduate in commerce from the University of Mumbai and also has a diploma in treasury & forex management and is also a certified associate of the IIBF.