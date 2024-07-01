RBI appoints Charulatha Kar and Arnab Chowdhury as new Executive Directors

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank Monday announced the elevation of Charulatha Kar and Arnab Chowdhury, who are currently chief general managers, as the new executive directors.
While Chowdhury’s new role is effective from June 3, Kar’s is from July 1, the central bank said in two separate public statements.
Before the elevation, Chowdhury was a chief general manager in-charge in the department of supervision, while Kar was designated at a similar level as the in-charge of the human resource management department.
As an executive director, Kar will look after the Department of Communication, HR department, and the right to information (first appellate authority). She is a post-graduate in commerce from the University of Mumbai and also has a diploma in treasury & forex management and is also a certified associate of the IIBF.
Kar has been with the central bank for over three decades and has worked in areas of payments and settlement systems, information technology, government banking, internal accounts and human resource management. She has represented the Reserve Bank in several BIS working groups and has also served as a member of other internal and external committees.
As an executive director, Chowdhury will look after the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation, the foreign exchange department and the international department.
Chowdhury has been with the central bank for the past three decades and has worked extensively in the area of supervision of financial entities. He has also worked in the area of corporate strategy, budgeting, accounting and Issue Department. He has also served as a member of several committees and working groups and has been contributing to policy formulation.
A chartered accountant, Chowdhury also holds a master’s in economics and is also a certified associate of the IIBF.