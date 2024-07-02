Whistleblower blows lid off fraud on court by Parsi businessman

MUMBAI: Few today would have heard of Framroz Edulji Dinshaw, a prominent Parsi financer who had lent a royal sum of Rs 2 crore to the Tatas way back in the 1920s, at a time when Bombay was being built on the seven marshy islands that are homing the present megapolis.

The story of how that loan got converted into a 12.5% shares of Tata Sons, which is worth about $200 billion now, and which ultimately landed in the hands of the Pallonji Mistry family, is not known to most. That secret is likely to be revealed by the public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Abhinav Bharat Congress, a think-tank led by Pankaj Phadnis who’s a public policy activist and the son of a district judge.

The plea, filed in November 2022, is a public interest disclosure under the Whistleblower Protection Act, 2011. The PIL, heard by Bombay HC chief justice Bharati Dangre and Justice Sarang Kotwal on June 14, 2024, alleges multiple frauds were played on the HC by fellow Parsi industrialist Nusli Wadia, who was appointed the Indian administrator of the New York-based Dinshaw Trust by the HC on December 27, 1972.

As per the PIL, the most egregious fraud was played on justices DY Chandrachud (the present Chief Justice of India), and AP Shah on July 29, 2003, while they were the judges of the Bombay HC. The fraud was the hiding of the fact that the Supreme Court had a few days before nullified the validity of Section 118 of the Indian Succession Act.

Because Section 118 of the Act was a pivotal issue in the appeal filed by the New York-based American Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, and the Salvation Army, New York, and was pending before the HC. The said appeal was withdrawn without informing the court that Section 118 was stuck down by the Supreme Court on July 21, 2003.