Whistleblower blows lid off fraud on court by Parsi businessman

MUMBAI: Few today would have heard of Framroz Edulji Dinshaw, a prominent Parsi financer who had lent a royal sum of Rs 2 crore to the Tatas way back in the 1920s, at a time when Bombay was being built on the seven marshy islands that are homing the present megapolis.
The story of how that loan got converted into a 12.5% shares of Tata Sons, which is worth about $200 billion now, and which ultimately landed in the hands of the Pallonji Mistry family, is not known to most. That secret is likely to be revealed by the public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Abhinav Bharat Congress, a think-tank led by Pankaj Phadnis who’s a public policy activist and the son of a district judge.
The plea, filed in November 2022, is a public interest disclosure under the Whistleblower Protection Act, 2011. The PIL, heard by Bombay HC chief justice Bharati Dangre and Justice Sarang Kotwal on June 14, 2024, alleges multiple frauds were played on the HC by fellow Parsi industrialist Nusli Wadia, who was appointed the Indian administrator of the New York-based Dinshaw Trust by the HC on December 27, 1972.
As per the PIL, the most egregious fraud was played on justices DY Chandrachud (the present Chief Justice of India), and AP Shah on July 29, 2003, while they were the judges of the Bombay HC. The fraud was the hiding of the fact that the Supreme Court had a few days before nullified the validity of Section 118 of the Indian Succession Act.
Because Section 118 of the Act was a pivotal issue in the appeal filed by the New York-based American Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, and the Salvation Army, New York, and was pending before the HC. The said appeal was withdrawn without informing the court that Section 118 was stuck down by the Supreme Court on July 21, 2003.
In those days when the Internet was in its infancy, the judges had to depend on lawyers to keep them abreast of legal developments elsewhere. In this case, one of the lawyers was Ramrao Adik, the then advocate general of Maharashtra, who ought to have known better than hiding such an important fact.
This resulted in misappropriation of about Rs 10,000 crore (Rs 9,996 crore) of the Dinshaw Trust and the intended beneficiaries were the above-cited American public charities, which were to use a part of the money for the welfare of cows here.
The Dinshaw Trust jointly owns 2,500 acres in northern Mumbai and 1,000 acres are being developed under a 1995 pact with the Rahejas under which the developer was to deposit 12% of sales proceeds of each unit into a special account.
Phadnis, who was negotiating with the Rahejas on behalf of the Wadias to ensure the trust got its 12% share from commercial development of its land, found while the developer was depositing the money into the special account, the administrator (Wadia) was diverting the money into his personal account. Knowing this Phadnis resigned his job with the Wadias in 2008 and legally recover the money for public causes.
Following this petitioner, Phadnis approached the Tatas and group chairman emeritus Ratan Tata supported the efforts during 2017-19 to do the needful. But the Tata Group abruptly backed out after N Chandrasekaran became the chairman. Following this, Phadnis filed law suits in New York. Even summons were issued against Tata International but issues of jurisdiction prevailed.
This forced Phadnis to move the SC seeking a SFIO, ED and the EoW of the Mumbai Police probes and to file a complaint against Wadia. Instead the Supreme Court asked Phadnis to approach the Bombay HC. The plea asks if 9% shares of Tata Sons, plus 3% shares of ACC (once owned by the Trust) and 1.82 crore sqft of built-up area spread over 1,000 acres space in Mumbai, one of the costliest realty markets in the world, is only worth Rs 3.79 crore, even as of August 1, 2003!
The HC’s chief justice Devendra Upadhyaya on June 14, 2024, constituted a special two-judge bench of justices Bharati Dangre and Sarang Kotwal, to expeditiously hear the matter. The court also asked the EoW to brief the court about the findings in their preliminary enquiry registered on May 23, 2024 and posted the net hearing on July 26.