Air India cancels Newark-Delhi flight to ferry cricketers

NEW DELHI: To bring back the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team who were stranded in the Caribbean islands for the past three days due to Hurricane Beryl, Air India is accused of causing inconvenience to passengers by cancelling its scheduled Newark-Delhi flight on Tuesday and converting it to a chartered flight to bring the cricketers home.

Air India is said to have carried out the whole exercise after a request was made by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Jay Shah, son of India’s Home Minister Amit Shah, is the secretary of BCCI.

The special Air India flight AIC24WC (Air India Champions 24 World Cup), which is carrying the players, support staff and journalists, is scheduled to land in New Delhi on Thursday morning. According to reports, the team will head straight to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in Lok Kalyan Marg. There is also a grand celebration planned in Mumbai later in the day.

A query sent to Air India on the matter remained unanswered. Meanwhile, India’s aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has sought a report from Air India on the whole development.

An Air India official told PTI that passengers were not inconvenienced by the deployment of the Boeing 777 aircraft to Barbados. Most of the passengers who had booked tickets for the Newark to Delhi flight on July 2 were informed in advance.