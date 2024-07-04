Did govt skip Jun GST no. release fearing backlash?

NEW DELHI: After facing setbacks in the general elections, the Narendra Modi-led government doesn’t want to give an impression to the public that it is collecting high taxes by way of indirect taxes, government sources told TNIE after the Centre didn’t release official figures of monthly collection of goods and services tax (GST).

As per them, the Centre wouldn’t be issuing official numbers for the month of July also. Notably, the GST revenue has been lower than April’s record high numbers of Rs 2.10 lakh crore in May and June.

“After setbacks in general elections, there is a fear in the government that higher GST revenue could give a false impression to the common man that despite higher revenue, there has not been enough employment generation in the economy. This could rub people off amid strong opposition and coalition government,” one of the sources said.

He said despite robust GST collection, there has been a delay in disbursing payments to the states due to which their day-to-day functioning has suffered. Many states including Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and kerala time and again have raked up this issue of delayed payments.

However, when this newspaper reached out to another government official, he countered the opinion about the perception that the government has any fears about its image. “Had there been any fears, the government wouldn’t have released GST revenue earlier. Also, there has not been any increase in tax rates. In fact, the rates have been reduced from 28% to 18% which included items like furniture, cosmetics, white goods etc,” he added.

“Also, the tax threshold has been raised to Rs 40 lakh from Rs 5 to Rs 10 lakh under VAT. Under service tax also, it was less. Only excise duty had a higher threshold,” he stated. However, the official failed to give any explanation for not releasing official figures.

“It has been decided that for July, there won’t be any official release of GST figures. I can’t comment for later months,” he said. As per experts, there has been a rise in compliance due to the structure of GST where buyers have to ensure that vendors have paid taxes. E-invoicing and digitisation have given further boost to the GST collection.