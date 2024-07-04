Sensex, Nifty hit fresh lifetime high levels in early trade

NEW DELHI: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty hit their lifetime peaks in early trade on Thursday, amid firm global market trends, buying in blue-chip stocks and robust FIIs inflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 388.84 points to hit a record peak of 80,375.64 in early trade.

Also, the Nifty climbed 114.45 points to hit a lifetime high of 24,400.95.

Among the Sensex pack, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Infosys, HCL Technologies and Tata Consultancy Services were the biggest gainers.

HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, and Bharti Airtel were among the laggards.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 5,483.63 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

"The big FII buying of Rs 5,484 crore on Wednesday is largely due to the massive delivery-based buying in banking stocks led by HDFC Bank. This delivery-based buying may sustain for a few more days imparting resilience to the market."

"The FIIs with 3.78 lakh long contracts have taken a 'U' turn in their market approach from the big short contracts in early June. A decline in the US 10-year bond yield to 4.35 per cent and the dollar index declining to 105.29 are positives for fund inflows," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said.