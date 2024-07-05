Investment should be encouraged not speculative trading: Nilesh Shah

KOLKATA: Steps are needed to curb speculative trading and develop a culture of investing for the long term, said Nilesh Shah, a part-time member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) in an interactive session organised here by the Calcutta Chamber of Commerce on Thursday.

Shah, also the managing director of Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Ltd, highlighted how long-term capital investment can create wealth for retail investors and Indian companies.

"We should discourage (speculative) trading so that investment thrives. People lose money. If the government is considering higher taxation for futures and options or speculative trading, it is heading in the right direction," Shah told PTI.

He was responding to a query about media speculations that the Ministry of Finance is planning to impose higher taxes on transactions for futures & options in the upcoming Union Budget.