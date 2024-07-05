Regulatory fairness bedrock of eco progress: CJI

MUMBAI: The judiciary and regulators have to ensure that protecting the economic and financial interests and delivering financial justice in a time-bound manner are as important as delivering social and political justice because financial and regulatory fairness are the bedrock of the economic progress of any nation and is also a key part of the rule of law, Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Yeshwant Chandrachud has said.

Inaugurating the new Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) office complex here this morning, Chandrachud said, “a legal system that has adequate safeguards, fairness, and dispenses justice without arbitrariness, is integral to building a country’s business and financial landscape and this one of the main reasons why the Supreme Court recently constituted a five-judge bench to see whether an unstamped arbitration agreement can be relooked at the section 11 stage itself and that too within a month, because in the financial and business world, even a month is too long a period”.

“And we must send out this message across that any aberration happened in the past should be corrected at the earliest and with the greatest speed so that we help establish a stable regulatory environment in the country.”

Chandrachud, who holds his court in a fully paperless manner, said virtual hearing is a matter of right for the petitioner and of lawyers and not a concession from the court/judges.