MAN Industries gets Rs 1,850 cr order from international firm for LNG project

NEW DELHI: MAN Industries on Monday said it has secured a pipe supply order worth Rs 1,850 crore from an international oil and gas player.

This order entails supplying API 5L grade line pipes for an offshore LNG project through competitive international bidding, MAN Industries said in a statement.

"MAN Industries demonstrates robust strength and market credibility through its latest achievement of securing the Rs 1,850 crore order from a top-tier international oil & gas company, marking one of the largest orders of its kind in the company's history," it said.

The delivery of the line pipes is scheduled over the next 12 to 18 months.

MAN Industries will also supply SAW pipes for this project.

With this, the company's order book will surpass Rs 4,000 crore.

MAN Industries (India) is the flagship company of the Man Group.

The company's manufacturing facilities have a combined capacity of 1 million metric tonne per annum for L-SAW (longitudinal-seam submerged arc welding) and H-SAW (helical submerged arc welding) pipes.