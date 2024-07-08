Markets decline in early trade

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark indices declined in early trade on Monday as investors opted to book profits after the recent record rally in equities.

Mixed cues from Asian markets also added to the muted trend in domestic equities.

After beginning the trade on a weak note, the 30-share BSE Sensex further declined 204.39 points to 79,792.21.

The NSE Nifty dipped 40.75 points to 24,283.10.

Among the Sensex pack, Titan, Asian Paints, Adani Ports, Bajaj Finserv, UltraTech Cement and Maruti were the biggest laggards.

Tata Motors, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India were among the gainers.