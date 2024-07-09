Market rally added Rs 2.25 trillion to mutual funds in June, says industry body

Driven by the continuing inflows into equity funds especially through the SIPs route, the overall assets under management (AUM) of the mutual fund industry crossed the Rs 60-trillion milestone and touched Rs 61.16 trillion in June, an increase from Rs 58.91 trillion in the previous month, on the back of a record 7 percent rally in the equity market.

According to the industry lobby Association of Mutual Funds (Amfi), this is the first time that the AUM has risen past the Rs 60-trillion mark and was led by the inflows via systematic investment plans, which rose to Rs 21,262 crore in the reporting month as against Rs 20,904 crore in April.

Equity mutual fund inflows have surged 83.42 percent to a record high of Rs 34,697 crore in May.

Of the total AUM, retail AUM stood at Rs 36,32,226 crore for June with an average AUM of Rs 35,69,980 crore.

Mutual fund folios were at an all-time high at 19,10,47,118 in June of which retail folios (equity, hybrid and solution oriented schemes) were also at an all-time high at 15,32,56,488 for the month compared to 14,89,54,824 in May.

June marks 40 months of positive equity inflows, starting from March 2021. Growth equity fund inflows for June was Rs 40,608.19 crore.

The number of new SIPs registered in June stood at 55,12,962 and the SIP AUM rose to the highest to Rs 12,43,791.71 crore compared to Rs 11,52,801 crore for May. This had SIP contribution rising to an all-time high of Rs 21,262.22 crore from Rs 20,904.37 crore in May. The number of SIP accounts also stood at the highest ever at 8,98,66,962 in June compared to 8,75,89,485 in May.

Inflows into equity mutual funds surged by 17 percent to Rs 40,608.19 crore in the month, a fresh high according to the latest data released by the Amfi on Tuesday.

