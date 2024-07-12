Government mulls shipbuilding clusters along coasts

NEW DELHI: In a bid to revolutionise the maritime industry in India, shipping ministry has made a proposal to establish shipbuilding clusters along the east and west coasts of the country, as per top government sources. Drawing inspiration from the success of maritime clusters in countries like China, Korea, and Vietnam, this initiative seeks to boost the shipbuilding activities and drive economic growth in India.
“The proposal outlines a strategic road map for development of these shipbuilding clusters, emphasising the identification of suitable locations with waterfronts of 4-5 kilometers and a land area of at least 1,000 acres on both coasts,” a top official told this newspaper.
“Through partnerships with private entities and the implementation of the Sagarmala scheme to fund basic infrastructure, the aim is to create 3-4 shipyards per cluster meeting international standards. Furthermore, the plan includes collaboration with leading shipbuilders from around the world, particularly from South Korea and Japan, to establish subsidiary units at the identified locations,” he stated.
This strategic partnership is envisioned to bring in expertise, technology, and global market access to bolster India’s shipbuilding capabilities. To ensure the competitiveness of these clusters in the international market, the proposal also emphasises the need to develop a robust regulatory framework that can attract orders from global clients.
“Shipping ministry has sought policy support in terms of low working capital loan interest rates like China and Korea. A Merchant Maritime Fund can be set up like Brazil has done, to provide long term loan at interest rates of 4-6%,” the official said. He further added that tax exemption for the first ten years can also be given as it is a sunrise sector. Certain relaxations with regard to custom duty on imported spare parts and six year income tax holiday for new shipbuilding yards can be given.
As per another official, like China, the Centre can provide production subsidy, investment subsidy and entry subsidy to lower shipbuilding cost in India. He said other countries like South Korea, Norway have dedicated maritime fund structures to incentivise shipyards.
Currently, China (58%), Japan(13%) and South Korea(24%) account for 95% of world shipbuilding market. As of 2022-23, world shipbuilding market is $140 billion. Top shipbuilding companies include China State Shipbuilding Corporation, Hyundai Heavy Industries and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries. Vietnam and Philippines are other emerging players in shipbuilding.
Centre may provide production subsidy
