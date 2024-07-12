Government mulls shipbuilding clusters along coasts

NEW DELHI: In a bid to revolutionise the maritime industry in India, shipping ministry has made a proposal to establish shipbuilding clusters along the east and west coasts of the country, as per top government sources. Drawing inspiration from the success of maritime clusters in countries like China, Korea, and Vietnam, this initiative seeks to boost the shipbuilding activities and drive economic growth in India.

“The proposal outlines a strategic road map for development of these shipbuilding clusters, emphasising the identification of suitable locations with waterfronts of 4-5 kilometers and a land area of at least 1,000 acres on both coasts,” a top official told this newspaper.

“Through partnerships with private entities and the implementation of the Sagarmala scheme to fund basic infrastructure, the aim is to create 3-4 shipyards per cluster meeting international standards. Furthermore, the plan includes collaboration with leading shipbuilders from around the world, particularly from South Korea and Japan, to establish subsidiary units at the identified locations,” he stated.

This strategic partnership is envisioned to bring in expertise, technology, and global market access to bolster India’s shipbuilding capabilities. To ensure the competitiveness of these clusters in the international market, the proposal also emphasises the need to develop a robust regulatory framework that can attract orders from global clients.