IIT Madras to invest up to Rs 5 crore in sports tech startups

In a move to boost innovation in the sports industry, IIT Madras is set to provide up to Rs 5 crore in funding to sports tech startups across India.

IIT Madras' 'Sports Tech Start-Up Conclave,' which aims to boost indigenisation and technology support for Atmanirbhar Bharat in the sports sector, was inaugurated in New Delhi on July 12.

During this two-day sports tech startups conclave in New Delhi, the institute announced its ambitious goal to support at least 200 sports tech startups over the next five years.

The conclave, spearheaded by the Center of Excellence in Sports Science and Analytics (CESSA) of the institute, aims to boost deep tech startups in the sports sector by providing investment support to the final shortlisted sports tech startups.

This initiative aims to foster the development of cutting-edge products and applications that enhance sporting performance through technological integration.