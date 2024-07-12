Manufacturing sector seeks major reforms from FM

NEW DELHI: As the Union budget FY25 is approaching, manufacturing sector is seeking major reforms from finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

There are expectations from the government to rationalise tax structure, give emphasis on R&D and introduce schemes such as PLI to improve competitiveness in the domestic as well as global market.

“The kickstart to boost the manufacturing sector has happened. The government is not only looking at foreign investment but is taking steps to ensure investment by Indian investors. There needs to be certain things on the ground to attract and support investment,” Blue Star MD B Thiagarajan told TNIE.

He said the government should look at introducing PLI schemes for sectors where cost of capital is high. The other important area is to see how India can boost its R&D capabilities without which it is highly unlikely for the country to become globally competitive.

“Domestic value addition has to go up. Capital cost has to come down and private players have to chip in to promote innovation. R&D investment as a percentage of total GDP is just 0.65%. In developed nations, it is 2.5%. Then there is a need to look at the ease of doing business.